Sherlock sisters to open The Marcy Hotel in Drogheda

Sisters Valerie and Sabrina Sherlock, who have spent their careers working in the Irish hotel industry, are planning to open The Marcy Hotel, Drogheda.

Formerly known as The Westcourt Hotel, the new boutique style hotel will have a contemporary vibe whilst honouring the wonderful history of the building on West Street in the heart of the town.

Valerie Sherlock, a former employee of The Westcourt Hotel, is delighted that her bid has been successful to take on the lease of the much-loved Drogheda hotel, that she ran as general manager for the last 23 years.

Valerie and Sabrina Sherlock

The Marcy Hotel will open in phases during 2022. Initially the duo will focus on providing overnight accommodation, with plans to re-open the bar and restaurant later in the year.

Valerie knows how much the central Drogheda hotel means to local people and is very excited to open the doors again: “Both Sabrina and I have been in hospitality all of our working lives.

“We know that the difference between a “hotel” and “hospitality” is the experience you have, the people you interact with and how they unlock the secrets of the local area for you.

“Drogheda is a wonderful location for tourists and we look forward to offering our visitors a great experience to help them make the most of their stay.”

The Marcy Hotel, Drogheda

An investment by the hoteliers will see the exterior of the landmark hotel get a facelift with a new colour scheme and restyling of the hotel lobby, corridors and stairwells. A schedule of refurbishment of the bedrooms is also underway.

Online bookings for bedrooms will be live in mid April and the hotel will be open to its first guests from Saturday, May 7.

