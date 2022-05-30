SHS Group announces Dr Joe Sloan as honorary president and Karen Salters as Group chair

Dr Joe Sloan, honorary president

The SHS Group is a major force within the FMCG sector, employing over 1,200 people. Based in Belfast, the SHS Group is a major force within the FMCG sector, employing over 1,200 people.

Dr Joe Sloan, said: “I had the privilege of guiding SHS Group, alongside my business partner the late Geoff Salters, from its inception as a traditional family-run sales and marketing company, to a multinational operation with an enviable range of owned and agency brands, alongside our private label offering. I announced that I was stepping down from the role of Group chairman and retiring from the Group Board. I have been appointed honorary president of SHS Group which is a real privilege. I would like to thank the Group Board for their support and wish Karen well in her role as chair.”

Karen Salters will take over as Group chair, working closely with SHS Group CEO Elaine Birchall to fulfil the Group’s Vision 25 ambitions. Karen has worked across the Group for over 27 years within the Drinks Division as marketing director and joint managing director. She has been a Group director and member of the board for over a decade, as well as representing the Group and SHS Drinks on trade body networks.

Karen Salters, Group chair