SHS Group CEO Elaine Birchall gets Honorary MBE

Elaine, who is originally from Co. Kildare, has led the SHS Group - a FMCG family-owned Group headquartered in Belfast - and is a long-standing CBI member.

The SHS Group employs over 1,100 people in commercial offices and production sites in Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain. The Group owns many household brands including WKD, Shloer, Maguire & Patterson matches, Zip firelighters and Meridian nut butters and distributes a portfolio of well-known brands including Colgate, Nurofen, Finish, Dettol, Ryvita and Tunnocks. The business has commercial offices in Belfast and Dublin.

Through her association with CBI NI, as a long-standing board member and more recently Vice Chair, Elaine has ensured Northern Ireland business issues have been represented to policymakers at all levels.

Elaine Birchall, CEO of the SHS Group

In partnership with Women in Business NI Elaine has volunteered her expertise to support and champion professional development for women, and she also sits on Business in the Community’s NI Board who work to deliver the region’s responsible business agenda.

