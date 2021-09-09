Significant growth sparks rebrand and more staff for Willis & Company Group

Having experienced significant expansion over the last four years, doubling staff headcount to just over 140, local insurance services Group, WF Risk Group Limited (WFRG), previously known as Willis & Company Group Holdings Limited, have rebranded and formalised it’s Group’s structure.

WFRG’s structure currently encompasses multiple companies, including Belfast based Willis Insurance & Risk Management.

It’s other companies across the UK and Ireland include Kennett Insurance Brokers & Risk Management, Kennett Brokers Ireland DAC, Arden Insurance Brokers and Playle Russell Specialist Risks & Thatchline.

Richard Willis, managing director, WF Risk Group

As part of the rebrand, core group functions will move under the WFRG brand. The Group also owns underwriting firm, Generation Underwriting Management. Willis Insurance & Risk Management will remain the service arm of the firm in Northern Ireland.

Successful growth and expansion coupled with ambitious recruitment over the last four years, means that staff numbers have more than doubled and currently stands at over 140 across eight offices in the Group.

This latest expansion and rebrand is a great source of pride for the Willis family, particularly Robert Willis, who established Willis Insurance & Risk Management, over 40 years ago from his home.

“Despite the formalisation of the Group and the rebrand, we are still very much a family run business and those values will remain core to our business strategy and culture going forward, said Richard Willis, managing director, WF Risk Group.

“We have had a number of acquisitions over recent years which has seen the Group expand its reach to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland including London, Leeds, Hull, Dublin and Southampton.

“We have a great team of staff and their diverse strengths and different areas of expertise complement each other to create a full service offering to our clients across the UK and Ireland.

“WF Risk Group certainly has an exciting future ahead and despite the economic challenges of the past 18 months, we feel very privileged to be able to say that. As a company, we will continue to seek opportunities for further growth and expansion.”