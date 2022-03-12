Significant progress at Northern Regional College’s new £40m Coleraine campus

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the President of Causeway Coast Chamber of Commerce were among local stakeholders invited to view progress on the construction of Northern Regional College’s new Coleraine campus.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the overall cost of the new campus at Union Street is £40 million, forming part of a £85 million capital investment programme to provide new campuses for the College in Coleraine and Ballymena. Heron Bros is the main contractor for both projects.

Work is progressing well at the Union Street site, the former campus buildings have been demolished; piling and substructures completed, and steelwork erection, which only started at the beginning of February is now well underway. Work to develop a carpark at the College’s former playing fields at Brook Street has progressed ahead of schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Regional College principal & CE Mel Higgins discusses progress at the College’s Union Street site with Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes and Heron Bros.’ deputy managing director Martin O’Kane and construction director Karl McKillop on-site at the College's new Coleraine campus

The new Coleraine campus will be ready for occupation during the 2023/24 academic year. The College has relocated temporarily to the former St Joseph’s College in Beresford Avenue and will remain there until the new campus is ready.

Mel Higgins, principal and chief executive of Northern Regional College, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor and other stakeholders to Union Street so they could see for themselves the significant progress we have made with the project, thanks to the collective efforts of Heron Bros., our dedicated team within the College and the Department for the Economy.

“Now that the steel structures are going up, there is growing excitement locally in anticipation of the wide-ranging benefits the new campus will deliver: staff and students will benefit from the modern and inspiring learning environment that will be fitted out with the latest technologies and top-of-the-range facilities.”

He continued: “We are creating a world-class learning environment to facilitate the delivery of the training, skills and transformational education needed to compete in today’s competitive employment market. The College will continue to work with employers locally to identify and fill any skills gaps so we can help drive economic growth.”

Northern Regional College principal & CE Mel Higgins is pictured with project board members and college governors Ian Murphy and Bill McCluggage alongside site engineer apprentice Jack Neill and Civil engineering placement student Orla McEvoy on-site at the College's new Coleraine campus

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, explained: “This £40million project, fully funded by my Department, is part of a wider £85million investment in Northern Regional College including the redevelopment of its Ballymena campus.

“The delivery of these state-of-the-art campuses will help to achieve the aims of my Department’s 10X Economic Vision and, building on Northern Ireland’s successes on the global stage, will ensure that our FE colleges are at the forefront of the drive to meet the evolving and wide ranging demands of a modern economy.”

It is anticipated that over 100 new construction jobs will be created and a further 300 sustained while the campus is being built. In addition to the full-time jobs, the project will generate over 1,040 weeks of employment and training will be provided through traineeships, apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLAs) across a range of construction-related trades.

The Principal acknowledged that residents and businesses in the neighbourhood of the new campus had been very supportive of the development.

Northern Regional College principal and CE Mel Higgins welcomes Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes, Causeway Chamber president David Boyd and local resident Roy Barker on-site to view construction progress at the College's new Coleraine campus

“We are extremely grateful to them for their support and co-operation during the demolition and construction phases of the development. Their warm feedback to date has been a great source of encouragement for everyone involved with the project,” he said.

Speaking after his visit, the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, commended the College and Heron Bros. for making such significant progress at the Union Street site.

He added: “With a construction value of almost £29 million, this is one of the largest building projects in the town for many years and it is a welcome boost for the local construction sector and associated supply chain.

“The town centre location of the College is in keeping with the strong community ethos of the Council, the new campus will also provide many opportunities for people living and working in the wider Causeway Coast & Glens area.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.