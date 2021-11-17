Simply Fit Food secures supply deal for Russell’s convenience stores NI wide

Founded by Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge in 2016, the Drogheda-based business was acquired by Around Noon, the Newry-headquartered food-to-go manufacturer, in 2020.

Its latest listing with Russell’s follows the launch of a brand new range of high protein meals into over 20 Dunnes Stores and 15 Applegreen service stations in the Republic of Ireland.

As well as being available in-store from selected retailers, the range can be also be delivered direct to consumers throughout Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as Simply Fit Food relaunches its online delivery platform.

Founders Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge

Simply Fit Food co-founder Evelyn said: “The launch of our newest range into retail outlets in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, alongside the rollout of our new e-commerce platform, means we’re in an excellent position to respond to growing consumer demand for convenient, healthy meal options made with high quality and locally sourced ingredients.”

Simply Fit Food was acquired by Newry-based Around Noon in October 2020 and continues to trade under its existing brand as part of the Around Noon Group.

Around Noon has been in business for 30 years and employs over 300 people. It was recently named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the fourth consecutive year, receiving the Gold Standard Award in the awards programme led by Deloitte Ireland having demonstrated superior business performance.

