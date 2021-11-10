Sir Mo Farah to address Northern Ireland Chamber President’s Banquet this month

The athlete and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here star is set to be guest speaker at NI Chamber’s 2021 President’s Banquet.

He will be interviewed live on stage by prominent sports broadcaster, Craig Doyle.

The sold out black-tie event returns to ICC Belfast on Thursday, November 25 and will see 600 members of the business community gather to celebrate what resilience, innovation and hard work has achieved over the past two years.

Sir Mo Farah CBE is coming to Northern Ireland this month

The theme for the event is ‘Moving Forward Together,’ looking at 2022 with optimism and a determination to succeed globally with all of the agility, pace and spirit of an Olympic athlete.

The President’s Banquet is delivered in partnership with NI Chamber’s Communications Partner, BT along with supporting sponsors Tughans, Phoenix Natural Gas and Tourism NI, and drinks reception sponsor, Staffline.

Paul Murnaghan, president, NI Chamber, said: “The President’s Banquet is one of the highlights of the business calendar and I’m honoured to be hosting it this year, in my position as NI Chamber President. We are thrilled to be welcoming Sir Mo Farah on the evening. Mo is an incredible athlete and sportsman, who has achieved success multiple times at the very highest level. He is the perfect fit for our theme, which is all about ‘Moving Forward Together.’

“The event is sold-out and it is clear that businesspeople are really looking forward to celebrating and looking forward to 2022, together.”

Paul Murnaghan, president, NI Chamber and regional director, BT Enterprise, Gillian Orr, communications manager, Phoenix Natural Gas, Naomi Waite, director of marketing, Tourism NI, Patrick Brown, managing partner, Tughans and Tina McKenzie, CEO, Staffline Ireland

