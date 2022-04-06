Skin expert launches Newry clinic following 30% increase in business

A local skin expert has opened a dedicated clinic in Newry following a 30% increase in business over the last two years which has included a growth in trade from the Republic of Ireland.

The Skin Health Clinic is the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland and was originally founded by Victoria Shields in 2017 when she offered the bespoke services in the beauty salon that she owned and operated for 15 years.

Victoria’s passion for skincare came from having her own personal concerns of sensitivity and chronic dryness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner and founder, Victoria Shields at the opening of The Skin Health Clinic in Newry with skin therapists, Alison Martin and Kirsty Walker

In her beauty salon, she found the traditional ‘one size fits all’ facials did not work. She then trained as a skin specialist and now specialises in Corneotherapy which is a remedial skin treatment methodology with the core principle being the repair and maintenance of the skin barrier defence systems.

Following a huge demand for the bespoke and customised skin treatments and products over the last five years, Victoria sold her beauty salon last year to concentrate on a skin only service.

The new 1,110 sq ft clinic, located on Lower Catherine Street in Newry, offers spacious treatment rooms, a consultation space and a large retail area.

Victoria Shields, owner and clinic director of The Skin Health Clinic, said: “I have been helping clients with their skin complaints for almost 20 years now. Previously, this was a service offered within my beauty salon, but over the last two years in particular, we have really focused on developing this area of The Skin Health Clinic.

“Skin is my passion and I have grown a highly experienced team of skin specialists and we all share one common goal – to help our clients enjoy clearer skin and restore confidence.

“The service we offer at The Skin Health Clinic is unique, in reality, no two skins are the same and all skin challenges need a personalised approach – and this is what we offer.

“During Covid, we had a fantastic response to our online skin consultations which has resulted in a 30% growth.

“This led to a complete change in the business model and I sold my beauty salon last year and opened a dedicated The Skin Health Clinic in Newry where we offer unique services and create personalised products that treat individual skin issues. It is the perfect location for our loyal customer base in Northern Ireland and to accommodate our growing clientele from the Republic of Ireland. We have exciting plans to continue to grow our services and will be creating two new jobs over the next couple of months to support this.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.