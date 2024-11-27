The Department of Energy has introduced a proposal to deploy smart meters across homes and businesses, with plans to install approximately 920,000 devices.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This consultation represents a significant opportunity for both consumers and electricity providers to rethink energy management, with smart meters positioned as a game-changer in how we track and manage energy use.

Smart meters go beyond the functionality of traditional meters, offering real-time insights into consumption patterns, enabling accurate billing, and empowering consumers with greater control over their energy use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal aligns Northern Ireland with global trends in energy innovation, supporting both environmental sustainability and economic efficiency.

Share Energy CEO Damian Wilson

For consumers, this means no more estimated bills, more control over energy consumption, and the ability to make informed decisions that can lead to significant savings.

For energy providers, this real-time data also offers opportunities to improve supply reliability, meet peak demands more effectively, and optimise overall system performance.

The smart meter rollout will not only bring Northern Ireland into alignment with broader UK and EU energy objectives but also create a foundation for a smarter, more resilient grid, paving the way for renewable energy integration and a more sustainable energy future for the province

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smart meters will enable customers to take advantage of time-of-use tariffs, allowing them to reduce energy costs by shifting high-consumption activities – like running dishwashers or tumble dryers – to times when demand is lower, and rates are cheaper. Rather than paying a constant standard rate, customers can benefit directly from off-peak pricing, adding flexibility and savings.

Additionally, smart meters streamline logistics by offering remote readings, eliminating the need for manual checks and reducing both time and error. From a sustainability perspective, this transition not only enhances energy efficiency but also supports a lower carbon footprint, as real-time data encourages conscious energy use and helps reduce overall consumption.

While the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland have embraced smart meter technology, Northern Ireland has lagged in adopting this essential tool for modern energy management—until now. With the recent consultation to introduce smart meters here, Share Energy is ready to support this transformative step toward sustainable, customer-cantered energy solutions.

At Share Energy, we’ve developed our systems with smart meters in mind, including an app that works alongside these meters to give our customers real-time control and insights into their energy consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The benefits are wide-ranging, from empowering customers to save through “Time of Use” tariffs – adjusting high-usage activities like dishwashing and laundry to off-peak hours for lower rates – to enhanced efficiency in monitoring and billing accuracy.

Getting a smart meter in Northern Ireland requires only a free meter upgrade from Northern Ireland Electricity, but the success of this transition relies on a strong support system. Share Energy is working closely with grid operators and industry stakeholders to ensure the infrastructure is ready to support smart meters across the region.

While there is an upfront investment, the long-term savings in operational costs, customer satisfaction, and environmental impact make it a sound investment. Unfortunately, some traditional energy companies resist smart metering, often citing costs as an obstacle. However, the real issue may be the impact smart meters have on transparency; they eliminate estimated billing, reducing the opportunity for profit through inflated estimates.

The Northern Ireland government also has a role to play. With Westminster mandating smart meter rollout across England, Scotland, and Wales, Northern Ireland has been left without a clear framework, stalling progress. Strong policy backing could make smart meters a reality here sooner, benefiting consumers and the environment alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond infrastructure, education is key. Many Northern Ireland residents remain unaware of how smart meters work and the advantages they bring. Share Energy is committed to bridging this knowledge gap, helping consumers make informed decisions about their energy use.