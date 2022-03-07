S’more’a’licious scoops award from Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis

Laura Vogan pictured receiving her #SBS award from Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis

In November, Laura owner of S’more’a’licious, which produces luxurious s’mores kits and handmade gourmet marshmallows, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet to his near half a million Twitter followers.

Business and retail entrepreneur, Theo re‐tweeted S’more’a’licious message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, www.smorealicious.com has received a massive boost. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

To mark the Twitter boost, Laura recently travelled to the SBS Event in Birmingham to meet Theo and receive her #SBS accolade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura explained: “I started my business in December 2020, two months after giving birth to my lockdown baby. I started out in my kitchen and now have an outdoor room which I operate from full time. As well as luxurious s’more kits I make my own gourmet mallows in a variety of flavours which are like no other mallows you will have tasted! My products are currently stocked in four shops and I am continually growing my product range and brand.

“Growing my business has been incredible and I am always overwhelmed by the support and love for my products. It is great to have support from Theo because it has been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following. To be recognised and have my business handpicked by such an acclaimed businessman feels so surreal and is such an amazing achievement.”

She continued: “Attending the SBS networking event was a dream come true and such an incredible day the highlight was definitely meeting Theo and receiving the award. Theo was extremely lovely very down to earth and easy to chat to I felt so nervous but he put me at ease when I spoke to him about my business. So when he shared my business it was incredible and I gained more customers and a greater following along with networking with fellow SBS winners.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman, Mr Paphitis, added: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish S’more’a’licious every success.”

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.