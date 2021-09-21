Social media specialist to share expertise

An expert on how businesses can maximise social media to benefit their business will be the guest speaker at a bespoke business workshop scheduled to take place later this month.

Declan Murtagh s a digital consultant with Newry-based firm Brilliant Red, social media specialist and speaker with over 10 years’ experience across a range of industry sectors.

During the workshop, he will share his social media expertise and focus on how businesses can expand their customer base using the various social media platforms available.

Declan Murtagh, a Digital Consultant with Brilliant Red

The seminar is the fourth in a series of bespoke seminars organised as part of the local Growth North West Initiative, which aim to support local businesses across the north west who are planning to enter new markets outside of Northern Ireland.

The series is being rolled out by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Invest Northern Ireland, InterTradeIreland, Enterprise NW and the Strabane Enterprise Agency, to give companies advice and direction on how to export their product or their service and to help support business recovery across the north west region.

Facilitated by the local Chamber of Commerce, the workshops are led by expert presenters offering advice and information which will focus on a different topic and skillset at each session.

Speaking ahead of the Maximising Social Media event, Mr Murtagh said the workshop would offer an interesting insight into the power of social media and how local businesses can really widen their customer base and reach out to new audiences.

“For businesses today, having a social media presence is important, but they have to go beyond just showing up and being active,” he said.

“To maximise the power of social media, they need a plan. A plan will help them create content that is valuable, authentic and engaging for their target audience. During the workshop participants will learn practical steps on how to achieve this as well as understand the latest social media trends, platforms and tools to succeed.”

The workshops to date have all been a huge success and it is hoped more businesses will avail of the opportunity to seek advice as the local economy attempts to recover after a challenging and difficult period.

Businesses are advised to get on board and to see what they can learn so they can adapt to the recent surge in cross-border trade, the increasing use of digital marketing and social media, as well as accelerated growth in sales through e-commerce and how they need to look at new business opportunities and new markets.

Head of Business with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Kevin O’Connor, explained: “The events of the past year have really increased the focus on online sales and marketing, so it’s vitally important for businesses to improve their online presence while customer confidence in the high street recovers.

“This series will equip people with the skills they need to effectively utilise the tools that are now available to support businesses seeking to tap into new markets and enhance their profile and widen their customer base.”

Businesses interested in taking part in the seminar must register in advance. The session will take place on Tuesday, September 28 from 11am to 1pm.

To register to join the event click on https://www.londonderrychamber.co.uk/event-page/

Attendees will also be invited to avail of an opportunity to book in a one to one 15 minute session with Declan Murtagh later that afternoon between 2 and 5pm.

There are limited slots available so these will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Book these by contacting [email protected]

Other up and coming workshops over the next few months include - Tuesday, October 26: Una McSorley - Perfecting your Pitch; Tuesday, November 30: Michael McIntyre - Selling Effectively.

