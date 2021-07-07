Solicitors launch sister company

The new company, headed up by Clare Curran is a dedicated family law practice that will focus on providing advice, primarily to private clients, on family law matters.

Director, Clare Curran, said: “For over 20 years, I have worked exclusively in the field of matrimonial, family and childcare law, advising clients across Northern Ireland on all types of legal issues relating to family breakdown. I also specialise in representing clients in contentious children’s issues, and increasingly in cases with an international element or with other complicating factors.

“The demand for this level of expert legal representation has been increasing, having been accelerated by the impact of the pandemic, and my team and I are committed to delivering clear, concise and practical advice in all aspects of family law.”

In 2008, Peter Bowles founded the original business with just a legal secretary. Since then, the firm has grown year-on-year. In 2017, Peter relocated its main office to 35 Main Street, Saintfield, investing £350,000 in a new building, and opening a complementary office based in Comber and acquiring further premises in Lisburn.

Managing Director, Peter Bowles, is delighted to be joined in the leadership team by Clare Curran, a seasoned family law specialist who joins the business in the role of Director and Head of Family Law, together with Catherine Heyes, who, as an already highly valued member of the conveyancing team, has been promoted to the role of Director and Head of Property.

He added: “As the business has grown and extended its reach, our strengthened Management Team reflects the Practice’s breadth of specialisms and expertise. Head of Property, Catherine Heyes, is one of Northern Ireland’s leading property solicitors and has played a pivotal role in the business since joining Peter Bowles + Company in 2017.

“Clare is widely-regarded as an exceptional family law solicitor, with an exemplary reputation which precedes her. We are delighted that a solicitor of Clare’s stature and experience is joining our business and believe that the addition of a dedicated family law company in Curran Bowles Family Law Ltd will be a huge strength to the business. It complements our other specialisms and ensures that as a business, we lead the way on all aspects of the law, including litigation, employment, property and family law.”

