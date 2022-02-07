South African food manufacturing firm, Moorcroft Foods sets up in County Down creating jobs

John Hood, Invest NI's director of Food & Drink, Mark Bleakney, Invest NI’s southern regional manager, Gavin Moorcroft, owner and managing director of Moorcroft Foods

Moorcroft Foods is a new food business started by South African businessman, Gavin Moorcroft. The company will manufacture and sell Biltong and Droewors, both dried meat products, from its new premises in Quarry Heights Industrial Park, Newtownards.

Speaking about Invest NI support and guidance which helped attract the company to NI, John Hood, Invest NI’s director of Food and Drink, said: “NI has a renowned agri-food heritage and I am pleased that Moorcroft Foods has made the decision to establish its first manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland, secured with our support.

“This investment will create 11 jobs and will ensure the South African company is well placed to take advantage of opportunities in the ‘food to go and snacking’ markets in Great Britain, Republic of Ireland and Europe. It also aligns with our strategy of increasing FDI investment across Northern Ireland and is a great example for other companies looking to set up here. I look forward to seeing Moorcroft Foods grow and embedding itself into the County Down business community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moorcroft family is a well-known family in South Africa, spanning five generations of South African meat farmers. Invest NI has provided the company with guidance on setting up in NI, and has offered £99,931 towards new equipment for its facility.

Gavin Moorcroft, owner and managing director of Moorcroft Foods, explained: “We are excited to announce the opening of our new manufacturing facility in Newtownards. Our products will be made using traditional South African recipes and through research we have identified real growth opportunities for our products across the UK, RoI and further afield. With Invest NI’s support and ongoing advice, we have invested in a range of equipment, which will help us to manufacture our quality product in NI and share our world-class South African meat heritage throughout this part of the world.

“I love NI and its friendly people, so much so that I have decided to relocate my family here and really commit to growing the business. We look forward to investing further in NI and growing in the Ards & North Down Borough Council area.”

Mark Bleakney, Invest NI’s southern regional manager, added: “I’m delighted we could secure this investment for the Ards & North Down Borough Council area, these jobs are a great boost to the area. The 11 strong team will play a key role in Moorcroft Foods’ growth both here and internationally and support it to meet the growing consumer demand for South African produce.” Invest NI is committed to driving innovation in Northern Ireland and is a proud partner of Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.