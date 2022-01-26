South West College launches new major Net Zero NI Skills Programme

South West College has just launched a major new initiative to help prepare businesses across Northern Ireland to achieve this.

It is funded by the Department for the Economy through the Economic Recovery Action Plan to support a highly–skilled workforce, stimulating research and development, building a greener economy and promoting investment, trade and exports as the drivers to recovery.

The Net Zero NI Skills Programme will combine new curriculum development, industrial collaboration and research & development in order to develop courses, and skills, for the green industry. This will include industrially relevant courses in green technologies, (taught using new teaching and delivery methods) course pilots and knowledge exchange/transfer projects.

The Net Zero NI Skills Programme will be delivered by the InnoTech Centre in South West College and provide upskilling to businesses in the areas of hydrogen production, renewable energy, low carbon manufacturing, electric vehicles and sustainable construction.

Colin Lewis, interim chief executive at South West College, said: “The programme presented a key opportunity for the college to design and deliver industry relevant courses in the emerging Green Technologies sector, “

To receive further information contact Nicola Quinn at the InnoTech Centre, South West College, Cookstown on 028 822 55223.

