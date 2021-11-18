Sowing the seeds for global business growth

Attendees will hear from Linwoods managing director, John Woods, as well as director, Patrick Woods.

During a live interview with Jamie Delargy, they will outline how the business has grown over the past five decades, from its beginnings as a small, local shop in Co Armagh to a third generation company trading throughout the world.

Tanya Anderson, head of International Trade and Business Support at NI Chamber highlighted that the firm’s ‘approach to innovation and new product development has contributed hugely to its export success’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick and John Woods, Linwoods, Tanya Anderson, NI Chamber and Richard Robinson, Danske Bank

She explained: “Linwoods is a leader in the health food market and is a great example of a company which has successfully evolved in line with consumer habits.

“Its approach to innovation and new product development has contributed hugely to its export success and very strong international brand.

“This event is an ideal opportunity for business leaders, sales professionals and aspiring exporters in any sector to discover more about evolving their product offering when growing in new markets.”

Richard Robinson, corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, continued: “Danske Bank is proud to partner with NI Chamber on the Sowing the Seeds for Global Growth event, which I’m sure will provide some truly invaluable insights for Northern Ireland companies keen to expand their business through exports.

“I’m personally really looking forward to hearing how John and Patrick managed to not only create a range of innovative products that successfully tapped into the global trend for healthy eating, but also about their experience of building the network and supply chain needed to sell those products around the world.

“Danske Bank is committed to helping Northern Ireland businesses thrive and I would very much recommend the event to any company looking to expand beyond these shores.”

This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend. Pre-registration is essential on the NI Chamber website. The Grow Internationally with Danske Bank series is part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel programme, which is delivered with the support of SME Partner, Power NI.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.