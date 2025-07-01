The brand-new store will be led by sisters, store manager Darina McArdle, and lead optometrist, Alanna McArdle.

Specsavers has announced a new store opening in Northern Ireland, now providing eye care and hearing services in Armagh.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2,000 sq. ft store will officially open in The Mall Shopping Centre on Monday, July 7 following a £650,000 investment from local store partners Colm Campbell and JP Rice who also own and run Specsavers Portadown and Craigavon stores.

It brings the total number of Specsavers optical stores across the region to 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand-new store has created twelve new roles for those in the local area, led by sisters, store manager Darina McArdle, and lead optometrist, Alanna McArdle.

Darina has worked in Specsavers Portadown for nine years, starting as an optical assistant in 2016, and has since worked her way up through the store to become manager.

Alanna began her career as an optical assistant with Specsavers 18 years ago in the Portadown store. Since then, she has progressed from a dispensing & contact lens optician to a qualified optometrist.

The store brings three testing rooms and a dedicated hearing room, catering for those in the Armagh community with audiology services on their doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new store now ensures that eye tests, optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans, contact lens appointments and audiology appointments are all available in the local area, as well as introducing an ear wax removal clinic.

Store manager Darina McArdle and lead optometrist, Alanna McArdle with local store partners JP Rice and Colm Campbell, who also own and run Specsavers Portadown and Craigavon stores

Darina says: “Being local to Armagh myself, it’s fantastic to bring our expertise in optical and audiology to the area. Our stores offer so much beyond just a standard eye test, including hospital grade OCT scanning and audiology services, and the demand for our expansion to Armagh was high.

“Our local community is so important to us and we’re looking forward to opening the new store, recognising familiar faces and getting to know our customers well. We will not only bring our services to the area, but also our support for our local community and we are eager to get involved as much as we can upon opening.”

Colm Campbell, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Craigavon, Portadown and Armagh, added: “The new store and investment in Armagh highlights our dedication to bring much needed care and expertise to local communities across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad