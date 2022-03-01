Specsavers Antrim invests £400,000 on store expansion as they celebrate 10 years in business

To mark its 10th anniversary, Specsavers Antrim has undergone a significant expansion that has seen the Castle Mall store double in size.

The new-look store is the result of a £400,000 investment and was officially opened by The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb recently.

Since opening in February 2012 with six members of staff, the team has grown to 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Specsavers Antrim team celebrate their new store

Three were recently recruited as part of the expansion project, with an additional three roles currently available.

There are four members of staff celebrating 10 years of sterling service with the store, Ita Armour, store manager, Lynsey Murray, assistant manager, Andrea Patterson, lab manager and Aine Devlin, senior dispenser.

The expansion into the adjoining unit has created two additional testing rooms, bringing the total to four.

Three rooms will be equipped with the latest in digital sight test technology, and the fourth will be a fully soundproofed dual hearcare/optics room. This will enable the store to host additional clinics to meet patient demand.

Specsavers Antrim director Davin Quinn and store manager Ita Armour are joined by The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb to officially open the new-look store

The lab has also been expanded and enhanced, with new technology including an industrial lens edger, and the fit-out has seen the addition of a host of facilities that will improve occupational health and wellbeing.

Celebrating the anniversary milestone, Davin Quinn, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Antrim has worked with Specsavers for over 20 years and been director at the branch since its official opening.

He said: “It has been great to mark a decade of our Castle Mall store with this project that will really strengthen the customer service that we already pride ourselves on.

“We are increasing our clinic capacity, and also the services offered in store through our dual hearcare/optics room.

“We have always sought to use the best available technology and indeed were one of the first five stores in Northern Ireland with a hospital-grade OCT machine, so it has been important to us to carry this forward when making such a significant investment in our store.”

The store was visited and officially opened on Tuesday, February 22 by The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb who commented;

“I am delighted to be back again at Castle Mall to officially open the new Specsavers store, the most recent investment in the Centre.

“The job creation and innovative technology is a great boost for our local residents and is another step forward to revitilising the town centre.

“I congratulate Specsavers on their 10 year anniversary and wish them every success in their new store.”

Pamela Minford, centre manager commented that she is delighted that Specsavers has chosen Castle Mall as the location for the future growth of its business and looked forward to another successful 10 years ahead.

She added: “Specsavers centre director, Davin Quinn and his team have shown a great deal of commitment and confidence in the shopping centre and this substantial investment is only tribute to the amazing support from the local community and customer base they have built up through their fantastic service over the last 10 years.

“This is a major milestone for Castle Mall and another step in our journey to revitalising the shopping centre and expanding our retail mix, to meet ever growing customer demand which drives investment and opportunity for both, Castle Mall and Antrim Town Centre.

“We are delighted to see Specsavers new store now open and trading and everybody at Castle Mall wishes them every success.”