Spirit AeroSystems named as the first members of H175M Task Force

Formerly Bombardier, Spirit will join the consortium with Babcock International, Martin-Baker and Pratt & Whitney Canada. They form the UK-based industry team created to offer, supply and support the British-produced H175M helicopter for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) requirement.

In Belfast and Prestwick, Scotland Spirit AeroSystems, which is already an Airbus partner on the CityAirbus NextGen eVTOL aircraft, will undertake detailed design and manufacturing activities on the H175M.

The H175M is a modern and capable helicopter with the biggest cabin in its class, outstanding range and endurance, and low through-life costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airbus announces H175M Task Force

Sir Michael Ryan, CBE, vice president, European Space & Defence, and Government Affairs, Spirit AeroSystems said: “We are delighted to utilise its advanced composites design and manufacturing expertise at both its Belfast and Prestwick facilities to support H175M Task Force.

“We’ve been working for many years with Airbus, supplying key structures, including fully integrated, for multiple commercial aircraft programmes and, more recently, on the exploration of disruptive aircraft design. We’re excited to collaborate on another new platform, and to leverage our design-for-manufacture capability to offer innovative, cost-effective solutions for defence. We look forward to joining other strategic partners on developing a proposal with the potential to help shape the future of UK military rotorcraft.”

Managing director of Airbus Helicopters in the UK, Lenny Brown, added: “These agreements, signed with some of the most respected aerospace companies in the UK and internationally, are a clear sign of the robustness and enduring value to the nation of our proposal. If selected, the H175M Task Force will create hundreds of new jobs and sustain thousands more throughout the UK rotary supply chain in the years ahead. The H175M has the potential to reinvigorate the UK’s helicopter industry by addressing an export market estimated at nearly 500 aircraft worldwide.”