Steakhouse brand Top Blade launches in style in Portrush

By David Rankin
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Leading steakhouse brand, Top Blade, has officially opened the doors to its brand new Portrush location - marking a major milestone for the fast-growing company.

Located on the seaside town’s iconic seafront, just beside Curry’s Fun Park and overlooking the West Strand beach, the new flagship restaurant welcomed guests for an exclusive launch night, celebrating with great food, lovely entertainment, flowing drinks, and plenty of steakhouse spirit.

The £350,000 investment has created 20 new jobs and brings Top Blade’s signature casual-cool vibe and unbeatable steak offering to the heart of the North Coast — just in time for the buzz of summer and The Open at Royal Portrush.

Director Aaron Taggart said: “Portrush is a dream location for us - the views, the energy, the people. We’ve worked hard to create something very special here and the support already has been phenomenal.

"We can’t wait to welcome locals, visitors, and even the odd golfer or two!”

Top Blade steakhouse is launched in Portrush

1. TOP BLADE PORTRUSH 6 copy.jpg

Top Blade steakhouse is launched in Portrush Photo: Kevin McAuley

Enjoying the launch night at Top Blade Portrush. Pictures by Kevin McAuley

2. x

Enjoying the launch night at Top Blade Portrush. Pictures by Kevin McAuley Photo: Kevin McAuley

Preparing a cocktail during the launch night at Top Blade Portrush

3. TOP BLADE 29.jpg

Preparing a cocktail during the launch night at Top Blade Portrush Photo: Kevin McAuley

The fabulous view from Top Blade Portrush

4. TOP BLADE 21.jpg

The fabulous view from Top Blade Portrush Photo: Kevin McAuley

