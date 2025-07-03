Located on the seaside town’s iconic seafront, just beside Curry’s Fun Park and overlooking the West Strand beach, the new flagship restaurant welcomed guests for an exclusive launch night, celebrating with great food, lovely entertainment, flowing drinks, and plenty of steakhouse spirit.

The £350,000 investment has created 20 new jobs and brings Top Blade’s signature casual-cool vibe and unbeatable steak offering to the heart of the North Coast — just in time for the buzz of summer and The Open at Royal Portrush.

Director Aaron Taggart said: “Portrush is a dream location for us - the views, the energy, the people. We’ve worked hard to create something very special here and the support already has been phenomenal.

"We can’t wait to welcome locals, visitors, and even the odd golfer or two!”

