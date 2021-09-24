Strabane BID receives YES vote for second term

The first five-year term of the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) ends on October 31, and a renewal ballot was held between August 12 and September 23 for eligible businesses to vote on a second term.

In line with BID legislation in NI, a turnout of at least 25% was achieved, returning a 69% YES vote.

Prior to the ballot, a new business plan was developed by Strabane BID with a specific focus on Covid recovery, town centre recovery and working a way forward into growth which will provide the backbone of BID’s work moving into the second five-year term.

Strabane BID receives successful YES vote

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said the result was fantastic news for Strabane town and the local community at a crucial time.

He continued: “I’m absolutely delighted that Strabane BID has successfully achieved a second term and I know it will be a vital tool and resource for so many local businesses as they move forward through the Covid-19 recovery process.

“A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes from the BID board and the Town Centre Manager to achieve a YES vote and that hard work will now continue.

“It has been an unimaginably difficult 18 months for businesses in the town centre and it’s now time to look ahead to what we can do to assist them, to bring more customers into the town, and to support the economic recovery within Strabane.

“We have already seen the benefits of BID through the InStrabane gift card, support for events like the Christmas Fayre and Strajamba, and initiatives like the Flower of Sweet Strabane.

“I know that that great work will continue, so well done to all involved in this fantastic result and let’s keep it going.”

Delighted with the result, Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID, said it was ‘vital that we work in partnership to ensure all businesses can benefit from BID’.

He added: “We are extremely pleased to have received the support of our Strabane businesses in moving forward into another five-year term, and we also acknowledge that there is a lot of work ahead.

“It’s vital that we work in partnership to ensure all businesses can benefit from BID and we are committed to delivering on providing a strong, collective voice for the business community.

“We want to ensure that the voices of our individual businesses are heard and that any redevelopment works within Strabane are to the benefit of the town centre – with BID an important stakeholder. Thank you to the businesses for their support. We are as determined as ever to drive forward and deliver for you all, and we look forward to taking on this new chapter together.”

