Co-Ownership has announced it has achieved a prestigious gold accreditation from Investors in People (IIP).

It is one in just a quarter of IIP organisations worldwide to achieve this standard, affirming its commitment to exceptional people management.

Investors in People is recognised in 66 countries as the standard for what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively.

Having held silver accreditation since 2021, Co-Ownership progressed to gold by demonstrating outstanding excellence in its people and culture strategies. This achievement highlights the organisation’s dedication to creating an environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive.

Stephanie McCutcheon with Mark Graham and Louise Kearney of Co-Ownership

Stephanie McCutcheon, Investors in People Northern Ireland manager, said: “The leadership team at Co-Ownership has shown a sustained dedication to investing in its people.

“This gold accreditation is well-deserved. It acknowledges the organisation's consistent enhancement of its people management practices over a number of years. This is an organisation that recognises that people shape culture, marked by high employee engagement, teamwork and collaboration, along with a shared vision for the future.”

Louise Kearney, head of HR and organisational development, discussed the investment in the process.

She said: “This is a significant milestone in organisation’s development and one that we are incredibly proud of. A real team effort that shows the maturity of our people strategies in that the accreditation process goes far beyond policies and procedures. It’s about understanding how our team feels about their work environment and ensuring we continually invest in their development.

“The feedback from Investors in People highlighted an exceptionally positive view of our people’s experiences at work, showcasing progress and improvement across all themes. The feedback demonstrates that our values are more than words on the wall – they are the pillars that support our culture and provide a strong foundation for our future.”

Mark Graham, chief executive of Co-Ownership, emphasised the importance of people’s voices in shaping the organisation’s approach.

“Achieving gold is a reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire team. We’re here to help people secure homes; achieved by creating meaningful, people-focused experiences.

"Our team spoke about feeling empowered, supported and aligned with our mission – a testament to our commitment to our people. This accreditation shows that our team feels truly connected to their work, and that sense of purpose drives everything we do. We’re delighted to have achieved Gold – an accreditation all the team can share in and be proud of.”

Co-Ownership was established in 1978. With funding from the Department for Communities, it plays an important role in Northern Ireland’s affordable housing landscape. In the last 45 years, it has helped more than 33,000 into homeownership, people who without support may not have been able to afford a home of their own.

For more information visit co-ownership.org

