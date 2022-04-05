Strong planning performance attracts significant investment for Antrim and Newtownabbey

Since planning powers were transferred to Councils in 2015, Antrim and Newtownabbey has consistently outperformed targets. For example, the recently announced planning approval for the new £10m Dobbies flagship store at The Junction was processed in less than 25 weeks.

The borough which is already recognised for its strong commercial base and attractive investment location has attracted a number of other regionally significant announcements at Global Point in Newtownabbey. Working closely with Invest NI, the Council has secured interest from Ardagh Metal Packaging and Sensata Technologies. Added to this is the £90m investment through the Belfast Region City Deal for the Queen’s University, Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre. All of this demonstrates confidence in the Council’s planning service and there are other major proposals in the pipeline.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Billy Webb, said: “The complete package of support which the Council provides to investors is bringing substantial rewards to the borough. The location of Belfast International Airport together with our proximity to the Port of Larne and Belfast Harbour are central to our attractive Investment proposition. The availability of suitably zoned sites together with the “can do” culture of staff and close partnership working with statutory consultees have also contributed to our success. As a result, we are well on track to attract over £1BN of investment and create over 2000 jobs over the next few years. We are also pleased that these developments will also bring significant supply chain and commercial opportunities for the wider business sector”.

Alderman Mark Cosgrove with Professor Paul Maropolos, Director Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre on site at Global Point, Newtownabbey

