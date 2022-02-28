Summit in Belfast will explore role of NI hospitality in economic growth

Gastronomy Summit hosts Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, Ulster University, Donald Sloan, chair, Oxford Cultural Collective, Michele Shirlow MBE, founder and chief executive, FoodNI and David Roberts, director of Strategic Development, Tourism NI

As Northern Ireland’s reputation as a leading food and drink destination continues to grow, Belfast is set to host a gathering of culinary professionals from around the world.

The first-ever Gastronomy Summit to be staged at Ulster University will explore and celebrate the power of food and drink to stimulate significant economic growth here, help local communities flourish and promote ethical tourism.

Reflecting the importance of food, drink and hospitality industries to the local economy and culture of NI, the event will be co-hosted by Ulster University, Tourism NI, Food NI and the Oxford Cultural Collective. The influential summit will run from April 11 to 13.

Gaston Acurio, one of the world’s most admired chefs, who has led the transformation of Peru’s international reputation, will be a keynote speaker at the Gastronomy Summit in April

The university’s Professor Una McMahon Beattie, head of its Department of Hospitality and Tourism, explains: “Those working in food, drink and hospitality have played a significant role in the transition of Northern Irish society over the last 20 years. People working in these important industries have built thriving businesses, fuelled civic pride and welcomed international visitors. The Gastronomy Summit 2022 will give us the opportunity to learn from others who represent many destinations worldwide which have been through comparable periods of change.”

Included in a stellar line-up of keynote speakers are Gaston Acurio, one of the world’s most admired chefs, who has led the transformation of Peru’s international reputation, on the basis of its distinctive culinary heritage; Dr Jessica B. Harris, the New York-based academic and broadcaster, whose recent hit Netflix series, High on the Hog, focused on reclaiming black food history; and chef Michael Caines, a champion of the gastronomic culture of Devon in the South West of England, where food producers and hospitality professionals are helping to regenerate the economies of predominantly rural communities there.

For David Roberts, director of strategic development at Tourism NI, the summit provides a means of celebrating the central role that food and drink now play in attracting visitors to NI and in shaping their experiences while here.

“It is also a platform for building new and long-lasting partnerships. Delegates from across the world will have the opportunity to Embrace the Giant Spirit of NI, the Tourism NI campaign to continue the growth of tourism here, during the three-day programme at the university.

Chef Michael Caines, a champion of the gastronomic culture of Devon in the South West of England, will be a keynote speaker at the Gastronomy Summit

“Hosting the summit raises NI’s national and international reputation as a leading food and drink destination and strengthens opportunities for cultural exchange between global leaders and our own home-grown hospitality industry,” he adds.

Tourism NI, David continues, will use the Gastronomy Summit 2022 to share NI’s remarkable food and drink story, to learn from the international community of delegates and keynotes and to initiate collaboration with those who have shared interests.

“We wish our partners and delegates an enjoyable and memorable summit,” he adds.

A gala dinner in Belfast City Hall will showcase the very best local produce, with dishes prepared by four of NI’s most talented chefs. They are: Alex Greene of Deane’s Michelin star EPIC restaurant in Belfast, city centre Gemma Austin of her own recently owned A Peculiar Tea eatery, also based in Belfast, Noel McMeel, executive head chef of the award-winning Lough Erne Resort Hotel in Enniskillen and chef Brian McCann, a founder of highly rated Shu Restaurant on the Lisburn Road in south Belfast.

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of Food NI, the region’s food marketing and promotion body and the Taste of Ulster network, says: “Our reputation for great food and drink is built on the efforts of those who produce it, and those who prepare and serve it in our hotels, restaurants and bars across NI.

“We will use the international platform of Gastronomy Summit 202 to acknowledge and celebrate their contributions to the positive image of NI, and to achieving numerous accolades, including being named the World’s Best Food Destination 2018, at the influential International Travel and Tourism Award in London. The importance of the industry to NI was also showcased during out hugely successful Year of Food and Drink in 2016.”

Dinner on April 12 in Ulster University’s recently opened Academy restaurant on the Belfast campus will be prepared by rising culinary star Ghanaian chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa, whose first restaurant, Tatale, will open in London’s Africa Centre in June.

Reflecting the inclusive theme of Gastronomy Summit 2022, Akwasi is known for looking beyond borders, producing spectacular pan-African dishes which stimulate conversation and fuel cross-cultural exchange.

The hosts are keen to welcome delegates representing the widest possible range of professions, including chefs, academics, food and drink producers, tourism managers, writers, journalists and campaigners, from the UK, Ireland and many different countries worldwide.

Booking is available: Gastronomy Summit 2022

