Supporting our businesswomen is the focus for Women in Enterprise

The five free workshops will take place on Tuesday, March 8 and will be delivered by local organisation Women in Enterprise. They will feature expert guest speakers covering topics around visibility, use of social media, and how to create and adapt your business and products.

Patricia Kelpie and Cathy Moran are co-chairs of Women in Enterprise. They explained: “Women in Enterprise is a non-profit professional business networking organisation based in NI, and covering Derry City and the general North West, providing peer to peer support, signposting, networking and business growth events as well as educational workshops, so whether you’re self-employed, an employer, or an employee, all women are welcome to join the organisation.”

Patricia first joined the committee when she arrived in Londonderry from her native New York City where she worked in senior director roles in companies such as Estee Lauder and Tommy Hilfiger. With a history of volunteering in professional business networks, Patricia said she was delighted to bring her skills to Women in Enterprise and to work with such amazing women in NI and further afield.

Social media strategist and Twitter expert Samantha Kelly

“Women in Enterprise represents an environment where all women can flourish to their best capabilities through our various events, including Enterprise Week,” she said. “We are proud to once again be working with the Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver a full-day programme featuring guest experts and a wide range of motivational and skills workshops to help drive business growth.”

Cathy, who specialises in recruitment and is an independent niche Recruiter, described some of the events: “From getting found on Google, and learning how to use Canva Online Design, to leveraging video to raise business visibility - this year’s programme has practical tips, solutions and learnings for everyone.”

Cathy continued: “We are thrilled that we will have Samantha Kelly - aka “The Tweeting Goddess” – an author, TEDx speaker, Social Media Strategist and Twitter expert of international and Dragon’s Den acclaim, who will show how to use the latest Twitter features to build business.”

When it comes to the recipe for success, both Patricia and Cathy believe that it is important to have businesswomen supporting one another.

“It’s important to have role models but the importance of businesswomen inspiring one another is invaluable,” they added. “Women in Enterprise work with all types of businesswomen or those aspiring to be in business. Above all, we provide inspiration and encouragement for women to see self-employment as a real and viable option.”

Registration for the Women in Enterprise events taking place on Tuesday, March 8 as part of Enterprise Week is free and can be completed at https://www.derrystrabane.com/enterpriseweek where you can also find further information on the full programme.

Enterprise Week will take place from Monday, March 7 – Friday 11 with a combination of physical and virtual events, marking the 10th anniversary of the annual event.

For more information on Women in Enterprise, visit www.womeninenterprise.biz

