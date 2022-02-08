Syndeo announces new recruitment drive following a 400% increase in revenues and profits at the end of 2021

Catherine Ewings, Syndeo co-founder and chief operating officer

Belfast-based Syndeo has achieved significant business growth over the past year, more than doubling its headcount and recording a 400% increase in revenues and profits at the end of 2021. The company has secured several major contract wins with blue chip organisations including American Express, a new online banking and financial services company being launched in North America this year and a multinational home furnishing conglomerate. Growing the team is central to Syndeo’s ongoing expansion and the company is currently recruiting for new technical consultants and software engineers at all levels.

Overseeing the recruitment drive is Catherine Ewings, Syndeo co-founder and chief operating officer: “Syndeo is in an exciting stage of its growth journey. 2021 was a bumper year for us with fantastic revenue growth and 2022 is looking even stronger. We are working on lots of exciting projects and kicked off the new year with a bang by signing a new online banking and financial services client in the US and next month in conjunction with two prominent UK universities we will be launching our AI based student well-being application.”

“Now is the perfect time to build on Syndeo’s strong position and the momentum achieved to date with the addition of new team members in this next phase of growth.”

To find out more information on the roles available at Syndeo visit syndeo.cx/careers

