Synergy Learning announces new charity partner

Jim Dennison, chief executive, Simon Community NI, Patrice Callan, project manager and charity coordinator, Synergy Learning, Brian Shanks, corporate fundraising manager, Simon Community NI and Roy Kerley, Synergy Learning CEO

The company chose Simon Community NI following a vote by the members of its team.

Simon Community NI is Northern Ireland’s leading homeless charity. In 2020, the charity supported over 630 people each day across ten floating and outreach support services and 25 accommodation projects.

Simon Community NI has more than 380 staff that offer specialist services in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland, working without judgement to support people who are, or are at risk of, becoming homeless. The charity’s services include homelessness prevention, accommodation services, women’s advocacy and young people’s support services.

This partnership will see Synergy Learning develop fundraising events to raise money for the charity, while making donations totalling £15,000 throughout the year. The charity plans to use some of the money to build a learning platform for its staff and volunteers.

Synergy Learning’s people and social responsibility strategy - Ubuntu - comes from the Nguni Bantu language meaning ‘I am because of you.’ The strategy focuses on people, profit & planet. As part of that strategy, the outreach aims to give back to others through expertise and investment. The new Annual Charity Partner Programme will provide an opportunity to promote a sustainable future and the link with Simon Community Northern Ireland in particular helps to reinforce how fortunate the team are to be working from a place they can call home.

Speaking on the new partnership, Roy Kerley, CEO of Synergy Learning, said: “We’re really excited to have Simon Community Northern Ireland as our first Charity Partner. Synergy Learning has worked with the charity sector across the UK and Ireland developing Learning Management Systems for over 15 years. With our knowledge of the sector, we wanted to give back to local charities through our fundraising efforts and our expertise. All of our fundraising efforts by the team until September 2022 will go directly to Simon Community and their efforts, with a particular focus on learning and development. We’re also excited to work with them on developing a Learning Management System for use by staff and clients across all of their projects; a platform which I know our team will be looking forward to working on.“

Jim Dennison, chief executive of Simon Community NI, added: “On behalf of all the staff, clients, and volunteers at Simon Community NI, I would like to thank the team at Synergy Learning for choosing us as their charity partner. Connecting with us in our 50th year, we have come a long way from delivering soup to rough sleepers on the streets of Belfast and that is in part to the support we receive from corporate partners. With big plans and service developments taking place over the next 12 months, now is an exciting time for the team at Synergy to get involved with events, fundraising and projects and help us continue to support some of our society’s most vulnerable.”

Synergy Learning is a homegrown, provider of world-class learning technologies services to a global customer base. The business works with brands like Samsung, Save the Children & numerous NHS Trusts to create engaging, intuitive and accessible learning technology that delivers meaningful, measurable results to over two million learners in over forty countries worldwide.

