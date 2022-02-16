Synergy Learning helps Scottish Water educate pupils

Jonny McAlister, head of sales and marketing at Synergy Learning

The platform is intended to educate young people about water and wastewater and the vital role that Scottish Water plays in Scottish Society with respect to public health and the protecting the environment.

The school learning platform can be accessed by young people, parents, carers, and teachers across Scotland to provide access to learning resources.

Scottish Water has a strong focus on youth engagement and education and identified a need for a comprehensive learning platform that could provide accessible resources to children in various learning environments.

Before this platform was created, Scottish Water often relied on volunteers physically attending schools to present information and resources, which can bring challenges with respect to consistency. The ability to engage this wasn’t possible during the pandemic, as children and young people were taught by parents and caregivers and schools were often closed.

Scottish Water’s learning platform offers a learning package about the water cycle, the environment and responsible water use, while also developing STEM skills, meta-skills and digital skills that add to Scotland’s future workforce.

It is entirely digital and can be accessed anywhere by parents, teachers, and care providers. The platform aims to teach pupils about the water cycle and how they can help protect the environment. It also encourages pupils to think about the skills they have which could lead them to a future career in engineering, communication and more.

Kath Archer from Scottish Water, said: “We’re passionate about educating young people and providing them with the knowledge of responsible water usage alongside knowledge about what should and shouldn’t be flushed down a toilet! We are delighted with the outcome of our learning platforms, which allow children and young people from across Scotland to access engaging, informative resources regardless of their educational environment or their location. We’d like to thank Synergy Learning for their support and technical expertise as we built our platform and resources.”

Jonny McAlister, head of sales & marketing at Synergy Learning, added: “We’re delighted to support Scottish Water to deliver this vital resource. Children and young people are the future change-makers that will continue the great work that is being done to combat environmental changes. It’s important they are equipped with the right knowledge especially in this fast-changing digital-first world we live in.”

Synergy Learning is a homegrown provider of world-class learning technologies services to a global customer base. The business works with brands like Samsung, Save the Children & numerous NHS Trusts to create engaging, intuitive and accessible learning technology that delivers meaningful, measurable results to over two million learners in over forty countries worldwide.

Scottish Water is Scotland’s publicly owned water supplier and is responsible for bringing water to the taps of households and businesses throughout Scotland, as well as disposing of waste.

