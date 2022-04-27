Synergy Learning’s £500,000 investment in hybrid working model

Learning Technology specialists, Synergy Learning, have announced an investment of over £500,000 to enhance their unique working model, create new jobs and fund the company’s new collaborative Hub in Belfast.

The investment will support the opening of the company’s new state-of-the-art Hub, located at the Catalyst Innovation Centre in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, and will further develop Synergy Learning’s remote-first, asynchronous working model.

The investment will also fund the creation of more than a dozen new jobs across the business, including roles in business development, consulting, systems and UX.

Synergy Learning’s former offices in Holywood closed in March 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic. This accelerated the company’s existing plans to promote an asynchronous way of working alongside a new flexible, remote-first business model.

The company’s new Hub is a shared space where the Synergy Learning team can meet to innovate, learn, inspire and motivate each other, or simply check-in and book a hot desk for a day.

Synergy Learning’s trailblazing efforts to be a remote-first organisation are further bolstered by the company’s ethos of asynchronous working. This model maximises the use of technology to create a workflow that frees up time and encourages people to work during moments when they feel the most focused, allowing them to spend more quality time on their tasks in an appropriate environment.

The company’s innovative approach to hybrid working is championed by Tory Kerley, Synergy Learning’s most recent addition to the senior management team. Tory takes the position of head of people, performance and culture, focusing on the company’s core vision of being the world leader in results-driven learning technologies that excite, engage and empower learners while also maintaining their team ethos of innovation, passion, commitment and fun.

Tory Kerley, Synergy Learning’s head of people, performance and culture

The company has also recently introduced a new flexible working policy. This means that aside from core working hours fixed by the business, the Synergy Learning team can work to their own chosen schedule and decide their own starting and finishing times to make up their contracted hours. This, along with other new flexibilities and benefits has been introduced with the joint purpose of maximising team wellbeing and best serving our worldwide customer base.

Synergy Learning’s year-long evolution of its remote-first working model has reduced meetings and increased productivity. Tasks are executed more efficiently and with fewer mistakes, as team members complete the work when they can concentrate and work to their best.

Roy Kerley, CEO at Synergy Learning, said: “We’ve always listened to what our team thinks and pre-pandemic, we offered various flexible working opportunities. Enforced working from home gave us a chance to accelerate our ambition to go remote- first and adapt how we work. Our new Hub will give further flexibility to our colleagues while not compromising on face-to-face interaction and collaboration opportunities.