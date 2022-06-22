Tate Consulting expands into Belfast, creating five jobs

The firm now plans to continue growing the team following a string of high-profile contract wins.
Yorkshire-headquartered Tate Consulting’s recently opened new Belfast office in the Belmont Office Park on Belmont Road.
Belfast born Jim Lee, who has been a director at Tate Consulting for the past nine years, will continue to split his time between Belfast and Harrogate. Aaron Stevenson and Kevin Gallagher have also joined the team as associate director and mechanical associate respectively, with Aaron overseeing the running of the new Belfast office.
Aaron has worked for several well-known engineering firms in NI for the past 25 years and Kevin brings more than 10 years’ worth of experience to the role working in both Belfast and London.
Tate Consulting provides a full range of commercial engineering solutions from MEP concept design to project handover and post-occupancy evaluation.
Initial contract wins for the company include Belfast Waterside, a development of 500 homes by MODA Living in collaboration with Osborne + Co and focused on the build to rent market, as well as a 450,000 sq ft logistics facility in Dublin for an international retailer.
Tate Consulting’s managing director, Shane Tate, said: “Over the past 20 years we have established a nationwide portfolio of clients in both the public and private sectors and a reputation for always adding significant value to projects. Belfast is currently benefitting from substantial amounts of investment and is now home to some of the UK’s most exciting construction projects, so expanding into the city was a natural move and makes it a very exciting time for us.”
Tate Consulting director, Jim Lee said: “This expansion will give us a valuable foothold and added resource in Belfast as well as facilitating further expansion into the Dublin market. We’re already working on several high-profile projects and part of this success is due to us being able to attract a highly skilled team, who want to work on career defining projects. It’s great to be able to utilise the talent that exists in Northern Ireland. Both Aaron and Kevin have a wealth of industry experience and are well-known in the local construction industry. With a number of imminent appointments, we’re now looking to build on this further and plan to recruit more electrical and mechanical engineers this year.”