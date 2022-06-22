Tate Consulting expands into Belfast, creating five jobs

The firm now plans to continue growing the team following a string of high-profile contract wins.

Yorkshire-headquartered Tate Consulting’s recently opened new Belfast office in the Belmont Office Park on Belmont Road.

Belfast born Jim Lee, who has been a director at Tate Consulting for the past nine years, will continue to split his time between Belfast and Harrogate. Aaron Stevenson and Kevin Gallagher have also joined the team as associate director and mechanical associate respectively, with Aaron overseeing the running of the new Belfast office.

Kevin Gallagher, Aaron Stevenson and Jim Lee from Tate Consulting

Aaron has worked for several well-known engineering firms in NI for the past 25 years and Kevin brings more than 10 years’ worth of experience to the role working in both Belfast and London.

Tate Consulting provides a full range of commercial engineering solutions from MEP concept design to project handover and post-occupancy evaluation.

Initial contract wins for the company include Belfast Waterside, a development of 500 homes by MODA Living in collaboration with Osborne + Co and focused on the build to rent market, as well as a 450,000 sq ft logistics facility in Dublin for an international retailer.

Tate Consulting’s managing director, Shane Tate, said: “Over the past 20 years we have established a nationwide portfolio of clients in both the public and private sectors and a reputation for always adding significant value to projects. Belfast is currently benefitting from substantial amounts of investment and is now home to some of the UK’s most exciting construction projects, so expanding into the city was a natural move and makes it a very exciting time for us.”