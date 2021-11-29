Tayto working extra hard to deliver this ‘Crispmas’ in the face of mounting industry pressures

Northern Ireland’s best loved crisps and snacks brand, Tayto, has confirmed that production has gone up a few gears at the iconic Tandragee Castle in the face of mounting industry pressures.

There have been significant out of stock periods within the crisps and snacks sector across all retailers in NI due to production and distribution issues within the industry, and consumers have been facing empty shelves in the crisps and snacks aisles. The team at Tayto is working harder than ever before to ensure that their products remain available.

John McQuaid, group sales and marketing director at Tayto, said: “We’re all too aware of the demands and challenges on every sector within NI at present, from Brexit issues and raw materials to the pandemic, businesses have had to navigate uncharted waters over the last 18 months, and plan for unprecedented times.

Employee Chris Barr has being working hard to keep the shelves stacked

“With consumer and retailer demand at an all-time high, Tayto is going that extra mile, to deliver the needs of our customers and consumers and meet the current market demand. Our staff in both Tandragee and across NI have been working additional hours to ensure the demand is being met, and that Tayto is still available for everyone. Working with our local trade partners and suppliers we are doing all we can to ensure that NI’s shelves are well stocked with Tayto for the busy festive season.”

