Tech Champions comic to showcase NI tech-related careers and pathways

Tech Champions is an exciting tech-themed careers comic aimed at young people, showcasing six local tech professionals and entrepreneurs and detailing the pathways they followed to develop their tech-related careers or businesses.

It’s a collaborative project by Startacus and Revolve Comics, delivered in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alchemy Technology Services and North West Regional College.

The Tech Champions event will bring the tech professionals illustrated in the comic to life in a live streamed and in-person event during Enterprise Week, which runs until March 11 featuring an array of business focused talks, workshops and networking events, led by Council.

At Tech Champions local tech professionals and entrepreneurs will chat about their own varied backgrounds and journeys in the tech sector, with the aim of highlighting the diverse range of tech careers and opportunities which exist locally.

Alastair Cameron, Startacus co-founder, said: “We believe that this innovative approach to championing tech roles and careers will help signpost local students to fantastic opportunities in these exciting and fast growing sectors. We are proud of the collaborative approach this initiative has taken, working with partners who are fully committed to helping inspire our young people.”

The event will serve as a launch for Derry City and Strabane District Council’s bespoke website www.homeground.me, the north west’s first interactive digital map profiling the digital, creative and fintech sectors in Londonderry, Strabane and Letterkenny.

Head of business with Council, Kevin O’Connor, explained: “The Homeground Site will provide a platform for industry professionals to share information and experience with the next generation of tech talent. Cross-border collaboration is an essential element in our campaign to promote the north west region as an exciting and attractive location for school leavers, offering both professional opportunity and fantastic lifestyle benefits. This new resource will help young people pinpoint opportunities and connect them with the companies best suited to their skills and ambitions.”

Homeground has resulted from the work of Council’s digital, creative and financial technologies subgroup.

Columb Duffy, senior leader at Allstate NI is the chair of the subgroup. He continued: “Making sure the next generation of workers is as informed as possible about their choices is a major part of the group’s work and aims to connect young people directly with industry.

“Industry and businesses have the expert knowledge that our school leavers need as they begin to think about their careers. What this partnership is about is developing a local talent pipeline of bright and eager young people to work and live locally and to address skills gaps in the north west.”

There are a limited number of tickets available for students from local schools to watch the event in-person at The Nerve Centre.

Schools, further education providers and all young people interested in a career in the tech sector are also encouraged to register for the live stream that will be broadcast from The Nerve Centre from 10.30am on March 10.

