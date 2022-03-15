Tech company Alchemy Technology Services to share business growth story

John Harkin, CEO, Alchemy Technology Services, Gary McLaughlin, business banking manager, Danske Bank and Catherine Crilly, business support manager, NI Chamber

This in-person event, delivered in partnership with Danske Bank, will take place on Wednesday, March 30 at 8.30am in the Millennium Forum, Londonderry.

John Harkin, founder and CEO of Londonderry-based technology services business, Alchemy Technology Services, will share the company’s story, focusing on how it has grown in local and international markets.

He will discuss why innovation has been critical to its success and how a culture of ‘relentless improvement’ has helped Alchemy to grow.

The event will also host an interactive panel with industry experts from North West Regional College, Catalyst and Ulster University, who will share their expertise on innovation and the practical tools which companies can employ to support their business growth.

There will be an opportunity for delegates to interact, ask questions and network with others.

This event is exclusively for NI Chamber members and is free for them to attend. To register please visit the NI Chamber website.

The Grow in partnership with Danske Bank series is part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel programme, which is also supported by SME Partner, Power NI.

