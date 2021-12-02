Technical architect from Liberty IT to speak at Global AWS conference

Pictured with Matt Coulter is Brenda Campbell, account director of Liberty IT

A learning conference hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which takes place this week in Las Vegas, AWS re:Invent is designed for the global cloud computing community.

The event, which will be in person and online, and accessed by professionals around the world, features keynote announcements, training and certification opportunities and access to over 1,500 technical sessions.

Matt Coulter joined Liberty IT in 2009 as an intern and returned in 2011 after he graduated with an MEng Computer Science from Queen’s University Belfast. Through his role as technical architect he is focused on creating the right environment for empowered teams to rapidly deliver business value in a well-architected, sustainable and serverless-first way. He has also an official AWS Hero which recognises and honours individuals who are prominent leaders in local communities, known for sharing AWS knowledge and facilitating peer-to-peer learning.

Liberty IT creates software, service and solutions for its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, in support of its world-leading insurance products and services and this is the fourth year in a row that employees from the industry leader in digital innovation have taken part in the conference.

Matt explained: “It feels incredible that at Liberty IT, a Belfast and Dublin based company, we can make such a difference through our work. I’m excited for people to hear our accent on a worldwide stage and to let them see the possibilities that can be achieved when you have passion for what you do and work to enable others.

“In my talk, I want people to know that Liberty IT is a serious player in the tech industry, using tech for good. Everything we do is based on how we can help the customer. I hope to help people understand the massive impact the insurance industry has on their lives. Our innovation helps make the process as painless as possible during what is usually a difficult time in people’s lives, when they need to make a claim - and that’s what makes it so important.

“I’m really looking forward to attending the conference and meeting others within the AWS Community. Whilst I am in regular contact virtually with many AWS professionals, due to Covid, this will be the first time I will be meeting a lot of them in person, so it will be like a big family reunion.”

