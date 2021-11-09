Telecoms and IT providers join forces to launch eir evo in Northern Ireland creating jobs

eir evo is now the largest provider to offer true end-to-end service delivery and technical innovation to the highest-level, both north and south, following the successful merger of eir Business and Evros Technology Group earlier this year.

The newly combined company will create 10 new jobs in Northern Ireland by early next year and provide business customers across the region with the widest range of managed services including voice and data networking solutions, IT, cyber security and cloud technology.

Since 2019, eir Business NI has invested more than £10 million into building its own Next Generation high-speed fibre network to support its growing service provision and enabling the company to reach a wider business audience across Northern Ireland in a fast-changing digital environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philip O’Meara, eir evo regional director NI and Matt McCloskey, NI sales and marketing director at eir evo

Philip O’Meara, eir evo regional director for NI, said: “The announcement marks a significant day for us and for the wider telecoms and IT sector here in Northern Ireland. Dedicated to developing and supporting the business industry locally, we’re excited to officially launch eir evo. Combining two established and industry-leading brands, we want to revolutionise the sector, make the market more competitive for customers and help businesses across Northern Ireland to easily embrace emerging technologies for future innovation.

“Now more than ever, local businesses need the power to adapt, grow and evolve and we very much see eir evo as the driving force behind this important step change for customers. We’re proud to provide businesses across Northern Ireland with a new partner in digital transformation proven to place innovation, customer focus and industry-leading capability at its core.”

eir business NI began operating in 2007 as a division of eir, the leading provider of telecommunications services in Ireland, with approximately 2 million customers and the most extensive network in the country. In 2012, the company completed the first and only island-wide interconnected Next Generation Network (NGN), an investment worth over £18 million.

Since then, the company has continued to service the commercial and public sector in Northern Ireland with unrivalled managed network services through its dedicated Service Operations Centre in Belfast. Led by a highly experienced team, eir business NI is locally based and locally focused.

Matt McCloskey, NI sales and marketing director at eir evo will lead the business development team in Northern Ireland: “Since 2007 we have been dedicated to developing the telecoms and IT industry in the region and over that time we have invested heavily in building our core network locally, connecting cities, towns, businesses and people across the region to our services. This announcement further underscores our commitment here in Northern Ireland. As part of our next phase of growth we are focused on growing our highly skilled team to include 10 new roles by early next year and expanding our portfolio of voice, data and IT services to a wider business audience. The launch of eir evo in Northern Ireland will provide a broader range of end-to-end ICT solutions for enterprise needs that deliver greater flexibility and options for future proofing of their business.”

eir Business has an unrivalled portfolio of solutions, accredited partnerships and awards, including top accreditations with Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, VMware, Citrix, HP Enterprise and more.

In March 2021, eir Business was named Cisco Partner of the Year for the third time, demonstrating the company’s consistency and commitment to providing real value to its customers. eir Business also picked up the prestigious Technical Excellence Award for a network transformation project. In July 2021, Evros Technology Group was named Microsoft Partner of the Year for Ireland – for Apps and Solutions within Microsoft Teams and also for Employee Experience. Both of these awards are in recognition of the multiple innovative solutions they have built to enable flexible working and which have been rolled out to over 15,000 users across 15 different countries throughout Europe.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.