Templepatrick family business owner nominated for Motivator of the Year award

Britt Megahey, managing director and founder of Northern Ireland based Barclay Communications

The Templepatrick family business owner is one of just 25 UK entrepreneurs shortlisted for a prestigious, industry accolade – Mobile News Awards 2022 ‘Motivator of the Year’.

The new award at the national Mobile News Awards ’22 seeks to recognise some of the most successful entrepreneurs during the recession.

A public poll will identify the top five contenders, before judges select an overall winner who will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony in The London InterContinental, Park Lane on May 19 2022.

Paul Lipscombe from Mobile News, said: “Covid again and Omicron made 2021 a stinker of a year and set problems business had never had to confront before such as mandatory WFH, extended employ absences, political, uncertainty, supply chain issues etc. This special new award will recognise the leader in the mobile channel who rose to the challenges, handled the pressure and grew their businesses when the outlook seemed rather grim.”

Britt added: “It is an honour to be shortlisted for Mobile News Awards 2022 Motivator of the Year. The UK mobile industry is significant in terms of its size and scale, and to be shortlisted for this new award is a fantastic achievement. Throughout the pandemic we prioritised multiple business changes such as our Customer Relationship Management (CRM), our order and support capabilities as well as our diverse multi-skilled sales teams, to facilitate the ongoing creation of bespoke customer solutions.

“Our people played a critical role in implementing the changes and it is their skill, insight and knowledge that allows us to continue to offer clients expert advice that helps to achieve business objectives in an efficient, effective way, while maximising return on investment. I believe this award shortlisting recognises our people, their drive, their motivation and their commitment to delivery.”

The online public poll closes on February 28.

Barclay Communications’ 10,000 strong client base spans the public and private sector. Over the last 23 months, the 100 strong team at Barclay Communications has worked relentlessly to help businesses, providing them with flexible and robust solutions to enable remote working.

In 2021, the business announced investment of over £1.8million in new systems and new people to cope with demand, as well as a dedicated £400,000 marketing budget.

