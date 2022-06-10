Terex hoped work on Ballymoney expansion can begin soon

Ballymoney fabrications facility

The site has already seen a multi-million pound investment in 2022 with new laser cutting equipment and robot welding cells and 2023 will hopefully see a further major expansion and facility upgrade.

The site will host a new assembly hall and cranes, with a new powder coating line as well as contemporary office space and employee facilities. This new investment is a positive sign that this fabrication site is going from strength to strength, and the team are set to grow further.

Jonathan Hanna, director of fabrications, crushing and screening, said: “This is an opportunity for us to further expand our team at Ballymoney.

“The team here have been performing to the highest standard and this investment is further evidence that Terex is willing to improve and build upon our success to date. This upgrade will give us a world class operation where we can create a safe, productive environment and a great place to work. “With this multi-million local investment on the site we hope to create further 60 new jobs here in Ballymoney and the surrounding area.”

The planning has been submitted for this work and it is hoped that work on this expansion can begin as soon as possible.