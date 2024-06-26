Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers have been discovering hidden treasures and surprising savings on their receipts 🛒✨

Tesco shoppers are discovering valuable free product vouchers on their receipts through the Clubcard scheme

Customers are saving money with vouchers for items like Fairy washing up liquid and Ariel gel

Vouchers are randomly generated based on shopping habits - check your receipts for potential savings

Those with environmental concerns over paper receipts can opt for digital alternatives through the Tesco app

These in-app Clubcard Coupons also offer freebies and bonus points both online and in-store

If you’re a regular shopper at Tesco, you may be missing out on free household items by neglecting to check your receipt.

I very rarely request a receipt when shopping at the supermarket, in a world where environmental consciousness is more important than ever, and opting out of unnecessary paper receipts is a simple yet effective step.

But that might change after a group of surprised customers recently took to social media to share some of the surprisingly valuable deals that they’ve found on their Tesco receipts.

Clubcard users in particular have shared stories on how they were gifted vouchers for free items such as Fairy washing up liquid and Lenor fabric conditioner on their print-outs.

An anonymous member of Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK on Facebook shared a picture of a receipt that entitled them to a free Fairy non-bio gel, listed for £6.50 on Tesco's website

Others in the group shared the rewards they had received, including Ariel gel (£7.50), Fairy pods (from £4), Always discreet liners (£2.25), Tampax tampons (from £1.75), Fairy fabric softener (from £3), Fairy Max Power liquid (£3), and Country Life butter (£2.50).

One shopper shared, "Tesco giving away vouchers, roughly saved about £15!!" Another received a voucher for a free Febreze spray.

How do you get the vouchers?

Despite some customers enjoying a range of free items, many claim they haven’t yet seen any such offers. That will be because Tesco has since confirmed that the coupons are randomly generated for Clubcard holders based on their shopping habits.

The vouchers are personalised to offer targeted promotions on products customers already buy and enjoy regularly, and so the deals you are offered may differ considerably from what somebody else receives, depending on shopping habits.

To redeem these vouchers, customers simply present them at checkout along with their Clubcard.

What are Clubcard Coupons?

The supermarket has advised customers to check their receipts to avoid missing out, but while these vouchers can offer enticing deals on household items, it's crucial for shoppers to consider the environmental impact of their choices.

For a greener solution, customers can also access Clubcard Coupons through the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app. These in-app, paperless deals work similarly, and also vary among customers based on their preferences.

They are sent out to customers who have opted into Tesco marketing, and can be used both online and in-store.

It’s not just free items you could be getting, with reports also of bonuses as specific as 50 extra points when spending £4 on no added sugar squash, or 25 extra points with any Tesco kitchen towel purchase.