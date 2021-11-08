The 160-year-old Antrim print company is making a series of eco pledges this month

To mark the crucial COP26 climate crisis talks currently taking place in Glasgow, one of Northern Ireland’s oldest and most respected businesses has launched an initiative to improve its environmental credentials and is encouraging its clients to do the same.

Specialist printers WG Baird, located in Antrim, has embarked on a ‘carbon neutral journey’ and is now proactively pursuing more sustainable production methods, stocks and suppliers.

The 160-year-old print company is making a series of eco pledges during November. It also calls on clients to join their journey of sustainable business practices to protect the planet for future generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at WG Baird, David Hinds is pictured with Graeme Barr

Managing director Patrick Moffett said: “Our journey to go carbon neutral is central to W&G Baird’s business objectives for 2022 and beyond. We have already made a number of changes to improve our carbon output and are calling on customers and suppliers to join us on our Carbon Neutral journey.

“We are committed to improving our ways of working, our responsibilities as a company and our responsibilities as individuals. By doing so, we will promote the benefits of print and its positive effect on the environment. Always at the forefront of technology, we are proving that large and small changes can make differences to environmental impact, and we hope our client base will follow our example. We want to take people with us on our carbon neutral journey to amplify awareness about sustainability and inspire positive action across the whole industry.”

In the last few years, the long-established printers have invested over £4 million in advanced technology. With over 90 employees across two sites in Ireland and the UK, WG Baird operates one of the country’s largest sheet-fed print rooms, using the most sophisticated printing technology and finishing equipment available.

The company has been providing a high-quality print service for everything from leaflets and business cards to bespoke books, magazines, signage and prospectuses for over a century and a half.

Sales director David Hinds, added; “During November, we are going to lead by example by promoting the benefits of print and its positive effect on the environment. Our activities will include highlighting and demonstrating green ways to print and sharing key facts on printing and the environment and what we can do to offset our impact. We will share what our senior team are doing to protect the planet. We will be sharing our internal pledges and what the team at W&G Baird are doing individually. Most importantly, we are starting our carbon neutral journey.

“We are calling on our clients, in fact, everyone, to make a pledge with us in going on the carbon neutral journey in 2022. By making a pledge and working together, we can meet our environmental goals and protect our planet.”

For further information, to make a pledge or to take the first step on WG Baird’s carbon neutral journey, visit https://wgbaird.com/going-carbon-neutral

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.