The 2022 Mother & Baby Awards Best Bathtime product goes to...Belfast’s Being Baby!

The esteemed awards event, sponsored by ASDA and normally held in London, was hosted virtually this year and had some of the largest brands in the UK and beyond tune in on the night.

Winning the Mother and Baby Awards for the 2022 Best Bathtime product has propelled Being Baby and the winning luxury bamboo hooded panda towel and face-cloth set alongside some of the best baby brands in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Being Baby Limited is a husband and wife team from Belfast. As the parents of two boys, aged 10 and four, Mark and Daniella realised when they became parents how quickly babies outgrow many of their new born products.

With a passion for useful baby items that would last longer than a few months, their first product the bamboo hooded panda towel and face-cloth set was launched.

Unlike many new born products, the bamboo towel is suitable from birth through to early childhood and measures 90cm x 90cm, much larger than other standard towels on the market.

Made from bamboo cotton, chosen for its organic, soft fibres which last wash after wash, the softness, thickness and size makes the luxurious towels a high quality investment for parents.

As a relatively new company, launched August 2019, Mark and Daniella have put their heart and soul into building a trustworthy brand and winning gold, ahead of renowned brands such as Child’s Farm and Johnson’s, is a fantastic achievement for this young, local company.

Delighted with the accolade, Daniella added: “The company has launched it’s second product earlier this year and it has proven extremely popular across our target market. Both the hooded panda and fox towel sets make the perfect gift for new parents. Many local and UK ‘mummy bloggers’ have also endorsed the towel sets on the company’s Instagram page @baby.being.

“Being Baby has built a successful international market, selling across Amazon Italy, France, Germany, Spain and U.S.A.”

