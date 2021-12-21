The Board of Invest NI announces Mel Chittock as interim chief executive

The Board of Invest Northern Ireland is pleased to announce the appointment of Mel Chittock as interim Chief Executive

This follows Kevin Holland’s notification of his intention to step down from the role.

Commenting on the appointment, Rose Mary Stalker, chair of Invest NI, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Mel on his appointment. We look forward to working with him, and the wider executive leadership team, in the coming months, as we undertake the process to recruit a permanent chief executive.

“Mel is an experienced and strong leader with over 20 years’ experience in economic development who will lead the organisation through the current challenging economic environment.

“During this period, he will help shape the organisation and maximise our efficiency and effectiveness to strategically align with, and operationally deliver the 10X Economic Vision and future economic realities.”

Mel Chittock added: “It has been a challenging time, for businesses and the economy, particularly over the past two years. I hope to continue the good work that Kevin has done, and look forward to working with my colleagues in ELT, the Board, and the Department to ensure Invest NI’s capacity and capability is fit for future purpose.

“We have already done so much to help businesses emerge from the recent challenges and to grasp new opportunities. I am confident we can continue to build on this and, through our continued support to businesses our partnership working, do even more to help grow the NI economy.”

