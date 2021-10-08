The Boulevard wins Global Marketing Award and records another successful month of sales figures

After shortlisting, the Lotus Property owned shopping destination presented the best individual campaign which delivered a powerful impact through the use of creative strategies via social media, digital marketing and PR.

Lotus Property Managing director Alastair Coulson, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of The Boulevard’s Global RLI Awards win. Our entire team has put in so much work to turn The Boulevard into the leading retail and leisure destination that it is today.

“To be shortlisted alongside top retail schemes around the world like Novotown in Zhuhai, China, The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and Siam Premium Outlets in Bangkok is a huge achievement and taking home the Innovative Marketing Campaign trophy tops off what has been a brilliant bounce back for The Boulevard following a challenging 18 months in retail.”

The Boulevard in Banbridge

The Global RLI Award will arrive at The Boulevard in Banbridge just as they record another successful month of sales figures, with every trading month of 2021 achieving top 10 for monthly sales in The Boulevard’s trading history.