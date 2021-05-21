The CEO of LEDCOM is appointed as Chair of NRC

Ken Nelson MBE who is to be appointed to the role of Chair for the governing body of Northern Regional College (NRC) on July 1 2021

THE Chairman of LEDCOM’s Board, Dr Norman Apsley OBE has welcomed the appointment of their CEO, Ken Nelson MBE to the role of Chair for the governing body of Northern Regional College (NRC), by the Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

A former recipient of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise Promotion, Mr Nelson MBE has previously served on a number of boards including Invest NI from 2012 to 2020 and is the current Chairman of InterTradeIreland. He takes up the appointment of the NRC Chair on July 1 for a period of four years.

Ken is CEO of LEDCOM, a leading business enterprise centre and social enterprise based in Larne and Ballyclare, has almost 30 years’ experience supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken said: “I’m delighted to have this important opportunity to support the work of the further and higher education sector. Skills development are key to economic growth, and I hope my extensive experience working with entrepreneurs, start-up and scale-up SMEs, micro enterprises and social enterprises will help NRC respond to emerging economic challenges and opportunities.”

The Economy Minister explained: “The position of chair provides a significant opportunity to positively influence the provision of skills in Northern Ireland. Under Mr Nelson’s leadership, the governing body can help the college to provide the skills needed to drive our economic recovery post Covid-19 and help to build a modern economy, which includes supporting the most disadvantaged towards sustainable career pathways.”

Dr Norman Apsley OBE, Chairman of LEDCOM, added; “The Directors and Staff of LEDCOM welcome the appointment of their CEO Ken Nelson to the important role of Chair of the Northern Regional College.

“NRC is vitally important within economic development as a key provider of skills in our region. With this appointment, LEDCOM looks forward to enhanced partnerships and co-operation within the economic development landscape as we all face up to the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.