The Deluxe Group creates 30 jobs with £1.7m investment

Located in Mahon Industrial Estate, the company has seen a huge increase in sales in its chosen market sectors including luxury property, cruise line and visitor attractions, thanks to global success.

Richard Hill, Business Development Director at The Deluxe Group, said: “We are really benefiting from the growth of the world’s ‘Experience Economy’.

“Spend is increasing on memorable experiences and our interiors have a common theme in that they tell a compelling story, whether it’s a luxury five-star hotel in a building with a rich heritage or a visitor attraction created from a successful film or TV show.

Richard Hill, Business Development Director, The Deluxe Group with Brian Dolaghan, Executive Director of Business Solutions, Invest NI

“Over the last 10 years, we have been developing our export business in the USA, Japan and the Middle East and we have greatly benefited from the on the ground inmarket support from the Invest Northern Ireland teams.

“As soon as we got the green light from Invest NI, we recruited 30 new staff quickly in Project Management, Quantity Surveying, Design and Skilled Craftsmanship.

“Our new staff are already helping us to take our art and theme business to the next level and will enable us to offer the most extensive range of experience led design across Europe.

“As we continue to expand our international operations, it is an exciting time to be part of the Deluxe Team where we make unforgettable experiences come to life. We are always keen to talk to talented and enthusiastic individuals who are interested in developing their career with a dynamic and innovative company.”

Invest NI has offered The Deluxe Group £240,000 of support towards the creation of the 30 jobs, all of which are in place.

Looking to the future, Brian Dolaghan, Invest NI’s Executive Director of Business Solutions welcomed the company’s global success and the creation of 30 jobs in the Portadown area.

He added: “The Deluxe Group’s reputation for high quality craftsmanship in the luxury residential sector has helped it secure new prestigious projects around the world like its work on The Peninsula Residences at Grosvenor Place in London and Universal Studios which it has recently delivered new attractions for in Florida and Japan.

“Just before the pandemic, The Deluxe Group also completed a multi-million pound fit out of the famous former Metropolitan Police Headquarters, Great Scotland Yard which is now a luxury five-star London hotel.

“It’s great to see a Northern Ireland company achieving such global recognition and it’s not surprising that in executing prestigious projects like these, the company needed to hire new staff to keep up with the demand for its services. The new jobs are now in place and will contribute £1.1million of additional annual salaries to the Northern Ireland economy. I wish the Deluxe Group every success as they continue to grow their business globally.”

