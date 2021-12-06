The Fintech Corridor has announced a corporate partnership with Ulster University

The Fintech Corridor and Ulster University announce partnership, Spearheading Collaboration between North-South Industry and Academia to advance Fintech Education and Innovation

Partnership will empower students and advance the fintech industry through workforce training, education, bespoke programme development and apprenticeship opportunities

The Fintech Corridor (TFC) has announced a corporate partnership with Ulster University.

Joining five universities across the island of Ireland and the 60 plus members of The Fintech Corridor, as part of the partnership Ulster University becomes the newest member of The Fintech Academy.

In a first-of-its-kind development on the island of Ireland, the establishment of The Fintech Academy will aim to shape fintech learning in conjunction with industry leaders, with a vision to build the academy across the island whilst continuing to connect the EU and UK fintech ecosystems.

The Fintech Academy will create an ecosystem for fintech skills, a talent pool from universities and an industry pool for placements, internships and apprenticeships, showcasing the benefit of an all-island approach to academia and industry apprenticeships.

This landmark partnership with Ulster University will, through workforce training, education, bespoke programme development, apprenticeship opportunities, access to talented UU students and graduates, access to research and innovation collaboration, deepen North-South economic links and further develop the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor as the gateway to EU and UK fintech.

Commenting on the launch, Simon Bailie, chairperson at The Fintech Corridor, highlighted the importance of the partnership to the local economy.

He continued: “The corporate partnership between The Fintech Corridor and Ulster University will be pivotal in driving development, facilitating collaboration and adding value to the concentration of Fintech companies along the Dublin to Belfast region.

“We are excited to be deepening our links with Ulster University, already an active member of The Fintech Corridor, and thrilled to be further connecting with future industry leaders and helping them to reach their full potential.”

Under the Partnership, The Fintech Corridor members will support UU in new course development, providing industry reviews and feedback on course outlines and learning outcomes, further aiding the development of a skilled workforce.

Additionally, the partnership will formalise a process for TFC members to access the graduate pool at Ulster University, enabling The Fintech Corridor industry members to present to students on campus at career fairs and fintech festivals regarding opportunities to work with members and exploring the development of graduate programme(s) for The Fintech Corridor industry members with Ulster University.

Outlining how the partnership will ‘foster further collaboration’, the Professor Mark Durkin, executive dean, Ulster University Business School, added: “Ulster University is committed to its role in the flourishing FinTech sector and looks forward to bringing its research leadership, innovation, and skilled graduate pipeline to the Corridor’s strategic priorities.

He added: “With a track record of co-designing courses and creating bespoke programmes with industry across Northern Ireland, we are well placed to develop progressive joint projects with sectoral partners. We launched our BSc (Hons) in Financial Technology - the first of its kind in the UK - within months of the pandemic emerging and are proud to work with many of Northern Ireland’s leading businesses in this sector.

“As a regional university, being a partner in this strategic framework will foster further collaboration within the finance and technology sectors and - through Fintech NI - enable all those companies in Northern Ireland who share the vision for this sector to be part of an exciting and timely growth agenda.”

