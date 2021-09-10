The new M&S Food Store in Coleraine moves a step closer

The application submitted by M&S proposes the creation a new 17,100 sq. ft store offering shoppers at the retail park greater choice and an improved shopping experience.

The submission of the planning application came after a period of public consultation during May and June on the plans.

There were almost 250 responses to the consultation with the public overwhelmingly expressing their support for a new store at Riverside.

Welcoming the progress of the application, Nicola Finlay, M&S Regional manager for Northern Ireland, said: “We were delighted with the feedback received in relation to the development of a new M&S Foodhall at Riverside.

“This proposal offers our customers a significantly enhanced shopping experience with a choice of over 5,000 food and drink products.

“Our new store would create 40 jobs during the construction phase and support a further 70 full-time and part-time jobs when the store is open and operational.

“The public consultation has shown that there is a huge appetite for an expanded M&S offering in the area and we believe that Riverside offers the ideal location for both the company and for shoppers on the North Coast.”

The planning application will now be assessed by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

M&S has 21 stores in NI

M&S first came to Northern Ireland 54 years ago, in 1967 – leading the way for investment by many other UK companies.

M&S has 21 stores in Northern Ireland in Abbeycentre, Ballymena, Banbridge (outlet) Bangor, Belfast, Enniskillen, Foyleside, Lisburn, Newry, Newtownbreda, Omagh, Aldergrove, Armagh, Boucher Road, Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Cookstown, Craigavon, Crescent Link, Malone, Upper Road.

They currently employ 2,800 full and part-time colleagues in Northern Ireland.

Sourcing locally is really important to M&S and Northern Ireland is one of our biggest supply regions with 11 direct suppliers around 1,600 farms producing quality product including milk, eggs, beef, pork, butter and bread.

