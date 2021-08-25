The North West’s MFC Sports grows its business in new markets

Invest NI has already supported the company to create its current team of 14 and is now offering further assistance to recruit two new sales roles to help it drive sales in the education sector.

Fabian O’Neill, director of operations at MFC Sports, said: “Our business has grown over the last five years.

“Invest NI has helped us achieve this growth with business advice and guidance, as well as financial assistance for jobs, marketing and an EU Exit Business Support Grant. With this help we’ve created a new Order Management System, redeveloped our app to target the school market, and implement a new digital marketing strategy.

Fabian O’Neill, director of Operations, MFC Sports, Des Gartland, North West regional manager, Invest NI and Sean O’Neill, managing director, MFC Sports

“The RoI is now our biggest market and we have identified further opportunities in the education sector. These sales roles will allow us to grow our business further by targeting school football and rugby teams. We also plan to explore similar opportunities in GB.”

Invest NI has offered the company £111,200 towards the creation of the jobs and marketing activities.

