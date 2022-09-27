Historic Crawfordsburn hotel, The Old Inn, will open a new outdoor spa from December following a £2.5 million investment.

Occupying a 1.5-acre site, the new Treetop Spa offers guests forest views stretching out to the North Down coastline and will see the addition of a range of new experiences including a hydrotherapy pool, steam room, sauna and hot tubs.

Since acquiring the property in April last year, Galgorm Collection, which owns the Galgorm and a number of other properties across Belfast and Antrim, has already invested more than £1 million in refurbishing the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has included revamping its cosy 1614 bar and refurbishing its 120-seater Old Inn restaurant. Galgorm Collection is also upgrading all 32 guestrooms as part of plans to revitalise and upgrade the historic destination.

Plans to reimagine the hotel’s private dining space are also in progress, with refurbishment expected to be complete by early 2023.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection managing director, said: “The Old Inn is one of Northern Ireland’s most historic hotels and we have carefully considered our refurbishment works to ensure we remain sympathetic to the property’s history and retain its much-loved charm whilst also giving it the ‘Galgorm’ treatment, bringing this in line with our other award-winning properties.

After centuries of providing warm hospitality to guests and travellers, the time is right to further invest in this iconic property to expand its offering and widen its appeal to attract more local, national and international visitors.

“Galgorm Collection is focused on investing in the region to support tourism, jobs and the wider economy. We’re confident that The Old Inn’s new-look offering will deliver a new chapter of growth for us and for Northern Ireland.”

Since opening its doors last year under the guardianship of Galgorm Collection, The Old Inn has already received accreditations for excellence and was ranked #11 in the prestigious Irish Independent’s ‘Fab 50 Best Places to Stay’ in the island of Ireland.

Charlotte McClean, manager at The Old Inn, added: “As we continue to progress our planned redevelopment works, I’m delighted to confirm that the new Treetop Spa will open to residents from December 1. This has been a long-awaited project and we’re already experiencing strong demand for bookings with guests eager to enjoy an exciting new outdoor spa offering within a stunning landscape.

“It’s an exciting time for The Old Inn and we’re committed to providing a premier hospitality experience for all of our guests.”

Previously crowned Global Luxury Spa Hotel of the Year, Galgorm was most recently awarded Best Luxury Golf Resort and Best Luxury Golf Resort Spa in Europe and Best Head Chef in the Region by the World Luxury Spa Awards 2021.

Most recently, Galgorm was named Ireland’s Best 4* Spa Experience at the Hotel & Catering Review Gold Medal Awards 2022 in recognition for its excellence in hospitality and also picked up a silver award for Ireland’s Best Four-Star Resort. The property also picked up two gongs for its hospitality offering at the 2022 Bar of the Year Awards.

Luxury historic hotel The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, has confirmed it will open a new outdoor spa exclusively for residents from December 1 following a £2.5 million investment. Pictured are computer generated images of the Treetop Spa

Luxury historic hotel The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, has confirmed it will open a new outdoor spa exclusively for residents from December 1 following a £2.5 million investment. Pictured are computer generated images of the Treetop Spa