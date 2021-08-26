The Old Inn unlocks its doors to reveal £1m refurbishment

Historic luxury hotel in Crawfordsburn reopens on September 3 under new ownership by premier hospitality group Galgorm Collection

Galgorm Collection has revealed plans to throw open the doors of its newest venture and welcome guests and visitors back to The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn from Friday,September 3.

Galgorm Collection confirmed the purchase of the luxury hotel in the picturesque village of Crawfordsburn in a multi-million-pound deal earlier this year. The highly anticipated opening follows an ambitious £1 million investment to revitalise and upgrade the historic destination, in line with other Collection properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Johnston, The Old Inn Food & Beverage Manager and Charlotte McClean, The Old Inn Hotel Manager

Guests and visitors can enjoy the new-look 1614 Bar whilst the refurbished 120-seater Old Inn restaurant offers diners a brand new menu that marries homely classics with modern dining, featuring French-inspired dishes, seafood and salads. Exuding a relaxed yet elegant vibe, the restaurant also incorporates a large outdoor patio providing a front row view of Crawfordsburn Country Park.

Plans are currently under way to upgrade each of the hotel’s 32 individually-styled bedrooms, with junior suites incorporating bespoke finishing touches including a free-standing copper bath whilst the larger suite boasts its own private balcony complete with hot tub. The exclusive Cottage accommodation situated in the grounds of The Old Inn will also come complete with its own secluded outdoor hot tub for the ultimate tranquil forest bathing experience.

The development of a brand-new Tree Top Spa, featuring a variety of attractions including a vitality pool, two hot tubs, steam room and sauna and forest view relax space are also progressing. Additionally, plans to reimagine the hotel’s two wedding spaces are due to be revealed in the coming months, with refurbishment expected to be complete by early 2023.

The announcement comes as the hotel revealed its new brand assets which includes a fresh new logo and website – theoldinn.com – which is now open for bookings.

Charlotte McClean, The Old Inn Hotel Manager and Gavin Murphy, Head Chef at The Old Inn

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said: “After more than four months of extensive renovations and a strategic investment of £1 million, we’re excited to finally reveal The Old Inn’s brand new look and to welcoming guests and visitors from Friday, September 3.

“The Old Inn is one of Northern Ireland’s most historic hotels and our refurbishment works have been carefully considered to retain the property’s charm whilst updating the offering and experience for a new generation. We’ve significantly invested in remodelling the bar and restaurant area, upgrading room specifications and constructing a brand new outdoor spa area which will open in the new year.

“We’re delighted to throw open the doors to visitors and guests alike and to welcome back the full Old Inn staff team to deliver the first-class service which Galgorm is renowned for. This has been a long-awaited project and we’re already experiencing strong demand for bookings, with the new website now live and available for booking overnight stays, dining experiences and private event hire.”

Occupying a prominent 1.5-acre site in the heart of Crawfordsburn village, the property is located adjacent to Crawfordsburn Country Park.

The iconic thatched-roof property is one of the UK and Ireland’s top hotels. With a rich history dating back to 1614 and links to the world-famous local author C.S. Lewis, the Old Inn is primed for a new chapter of growth with Galgorm Collection at its helm.

“The Old Inn represents a strategic investment within the Galgorm Collection portfolio and affirms our commitment to cementing Northern Ireland’s tourism credentials and to broadening our reach of properties across the region. We’re thrilled to add The Old Inn and its fantastic team to our collection and take this iconic property forward into a new era for tourism and hospitality.” added Colin.

The acquisition of The Old Inn adds to the group’s already impressive suite of hospitality assets, which includes the award-winning Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, the 3AA Rosette River Room Restaurant, Gillies Bar & Grill Restaurant and Fratelli’s. The group also operates Castle Kitchen & Bar at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena.

In Belfast, it also operates restaurants Fratelli’s on Great Victoria Street and Parisien, offering a private events space in the iconic Robinson & Cleaver building overlooking City Hall on Donegall Square.

In June, the group opened its accommodation offering at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, located in Templepatrick at the site of the former Templeton Hotel, as part of a £10 million investment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.