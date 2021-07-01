‘The Pocket Guide to a Cyber Secure Business’ has been developed by the NI Cyber Security Centre and provides business owners with tips and advice on how to protect their business from the most common forms of cyber attack.

The guide was launched at a virtual cyber webinar hosted by Enterprise NI. Speaking at the event, Joe Dolan, Head of the NI Cyber Security Centre, said: “Any business, regardless of size, sector or location can be vulnerable to a cyber attack. Cyber criminals do not distinguish who they attack and the consequences can be devastating, resulting in financial and data loss as well as reputational damage. Businesses following this invaluable guide, acting on advice and taking practical steps should be significantly more cyber secure.”

This guide, which should be used with the online National Cyber Security Centre Cyber Aware Action Plan will help small businesses identify potential IT security weaknesses.

Michael McQuillan CEO of Enterprise NI and Joe Dolan head of NI Cyber Security Centre

The Pocket Guide to a Cyber Secure Business and the Cyber Aware Action Plan can be accessed via the Enterprise NI ENIPlus App or by visiting www.nicybersecuritycentre.gov.uk/business-hub

Michael McQuillan Chair of Enterprise NI, added: “The Pocket Guide, used along with the Cyber Aware Action Plan, is a brilliant resource for micro and SMEs. It is simple to use and easy to access so is perfect for busy business owners and managers who know the importance of protecting their business and need timely, accurate, practical advice and tools to help in the running and growing of their enterprises.

“Enterprise NI is delighted to work with NI Cyber Security Centre on this initiative. The Pocket Guide complements the advice, learning and resources that are available through our recently launched Eniplus platform.”

