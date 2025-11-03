Murdock Builders Merchants has officially opened its first-ever Home Centre at The Junction, Antrim, marking a landmark new addition for the town and a major milestone for the Murdock Group.

The new Home Centre combines a full-service builders merchants branch with a retail space designed for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners, offering an extensive product range including paint and paint-mixing, doors, flooring, and a standout landscaping display in partnership with AG Paving and Building Products. The project has also created 22 new jobs in the local area.

The official launch last Wednesday drew crowds eager to explore the new store and join in the celebrations. The event featured live entertainment, family activities, and community engagement, with giveaways, goodie bags, face painting, complimentary food, interactive supplier demonstrations, and live music from Q Radio and Ibe Sesay. Appearances from May McFettridge and The Addams Family characters added to the festive atmosphere. Over 30 top suppliers showcased their latest products and innovations.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, joined by Martin Farrell, managing director, Murdock Home Centre & Builders Merchants, Paul Wilson, Antrim branch manager, Pamela Lunn, Antrim retail manager, Pearse Gildernew, regional manager, and Chris Flynn, centre director, The Junction, alongside local MLAs, councillors, and community representatives.

The new Murdock Home Centre brings together the company’s trusted builders merchants offering with an inspirational retail experience designed for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts alike.

The store has created 22 new jobs in the local area and offers an extensive range of products - from paint and doors to flooring and landscaping displays, making it a true one-stop destination for building, renovating, and home improvement.

Martin Farrell, managing director of Murdock Builders Merchants & Home Centre, said: “The response from the Antrim community has been absolutely fantastic. Our official launch day truly captured what Murdock is all about - great people, great products, and a real sense of community. We’re proud to bring our very first Home Centre to The Junction, offering both trade and retail customers everything they need for building, renovating and improving, all under one roof.”

Chris Flynn, centre director at The Junction, explained: “We’re delighted to officially welcome Murdock to The Junction. Their arrival brings something completely new to our site and strengthens our mix of retail, trade and family-friendly experiences. The launch day was a huge success - lively, fun and full of community spirit - and we look forward to seeing Murdock continue to thrive here in Antrim.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, added: “It’s wonderful to see Murdock investing in Antrim and creating new opportunities for local people. The Home Centre is a fantastic addition to The Junction and offers something for everyone, from trade professionals to families improving their homes. The energy and enthusiasm at the official opening really showed how much this means to the community.”

With a bustling turnout, a fun-filled atmosphere, and a warm welcome from the people of Antrim, the official opening marks a major milestone for Murdock as it continues to build on its proud tradition of supporting local communities across Northern Ireland.

1 . Murdock Home Centre & Builders Merchants Crowds celebrate the official opening of Murdock Home Centre & Builders Merchants – a landmark addition for Antrim and a major milestone for the Group Photo: u Photo Sales

